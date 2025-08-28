Rwanda call-up for Luton youngster as Town U21s suffer Grecians defeat

Teenage defender is named in Amavubi squad

Luton youngster Claude Kayibanda has earned another call-up to the Rwanda national squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe next month.

The Enfield-both teenager is currently on loan with National League North side Bedford Town, making five appearances so far, including starting both matches over the Bank Holiday period, as the Eagles saw their unbeaten start ended with back-to-back defeats against Marine and South Shields. Kayibanda, who joined the Hatters as an U12, with four Premier League Cup appearances for the club last term, has already made his international debut during a 2-0 defeat to Algeria in June.

The Amavubi, who sit second in Group C, behind South Africa, with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six matches, will travel to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to take on Nigeria on Saturday, September 6, facing a Super Eagles side who are fourth with one win from their seven matches. Rwanda then also travel to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday, September 9 to go up against a Zimbabwe side who are bottom of the group, without a win from their six games to date.

Claude Kayibanda has been called up by Rwanda once more - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

» Luton Town U21s suffered defeat in their opening Premier League Cup contest with a 1-0 loss against Exeter City U21s at St James Park on Tuesday night. In front of a crowd of 355, the visitors were under pressure for large periods of the contest, thankful to goalkeeper Lucas Thomas for ensuring they remained on level terms as he denied Ed James early on, also preventing Harry Appleton from opening the scoring twice, with another stop from Andrew Oluwabori’s follow up.

Thomas was called upon once more just before the break as the Grecians counter-attacked with pace, only to see the Luton stopper scramble Kieran Wilson’s attempt behind for a corner, then denying the Scottish winger again shortly afterwards. Exeter continued to dominate in the second period, Appleton firing wide, as did Liam Oakes, before the latter then rattled the post as City upped the tempo once more.

That pressure would finally tell with 16 minutes of normal time remaining, Oluwabori finding Wilson who was finally able to beat Thomas, as he smashed into the net. Late on, Luton did almost snatch an equaliser, but Jamie Odegah couldn’t quite convert a dangerous cross, as Thomas was able to keep the score to just 1-0 when tipping Oakes’ deep cross over his bar.

Luton U21s: Luca Thomas, Kyron Roberts-Edema (Enoch Kwame Sampson 28), Source, Harry Fox (Claudio Kiala 90), Christian Chigozie ©, Finley Evans, Tate Xavier-Jones, Zach Ioannides, Jamie Odegah, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Dawid Gawel (Dylan Stitt 58). Subs not used: Charlie Booth Nassim El-Gourja.