Rwanda international leaves Luton Town to join Eagles on loan

Town youngster moves to Bedford Town

Rwandan international Claude Kayibanda has joined National League North side Bedford Town on a 28-day youth loan.

The 19-year-old, who can play in both midfield and defence, made his international debut for the Wasps in the summer, when he played in the 2-0 friendly defeat against Algeria, shortly after signing a contract extension at Kenilworth Road. Kayibanda featured for Town in their U21s clash against Northampton Town recently, but was part of the Eagles side who lost 3-1 in their final pre-season friendly at Taunton Town on Saturday and will hook up with Lee Bircham’s team ahead of their opening match of the season against Alfreton Town tomorrow.

» Town midfielder Jayden Luker made his debut for Notts County during their 1-1 draw at Newport County in League Two on Saturday. The 20-year-old was named on the bench for the season-opener in Wales, as the Magpies fell behind just moments into the second half, Ged Garner scoring following a long throw into the area. Jodi Jones then equalised from the penalty spot on 64 minutes, as Luker came on for the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t help his new side grab a winner.

Claude Kayibanda in action for the Hatters U21s - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

» Luton attacker Taylan Harris had his first appearance for Tranmere Rovers as they drew 1-1 against Colchester United in League Two at the weekend. The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes when Connor Jennings found the net, as Harris was then introduced just after the hour mark. He wasn’t able to celebrate victory though, Kevin Lisbie netting an equaliser in the closing stages of the contest.

» Young goalkeeper Liam Coyne had his first senior outing for Biggleswade FC after he started their FA Cup extra preliminary contest against Welwyn Garden City on Saturday. The stopper saw his team score in stoppage time to draw 2-2 in the tie on home soil, before they were beaten 2-0 in the replay clash in midweek. Striker Oli Lynch scored for Tamworth in their final pre-season contest, a 2-1 defeat to Leamington on Saturday.