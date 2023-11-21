Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton Town’s U21s played out a goalless draw with League Two opponents Salford City in a friendly clash held at Hitchin Town’s Top Field this afternoon.

The Hatters went with a youthful side for the match, as they soon had to ​replace the injured Dominic Martins with Sam Anderson on 22 minutes.

Adrian Forbes’ side then had the better of the first half as Axel Piesold's cross picked out Claude Kayibanda who headed just wide.

Tobias Braney went close for the U21s - pic: Luton Town FC

Luton continued to press, Jake Burger’s corner diverted behind by Anderson and then Benedict Benagr’s delivery seeing Tobias Braney nod off target.

After the break, Anderson was inches away from opening the scoring, as good play on the left by the summer signing led to another opportunity, but Jack Lorentzen-Jones miscued his attempt.

Josh Allen came on for Braney, as the closing stages saw Lorentzen-Jones almost nab a winner, only to drag wide as the game ended all square.

Town: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Benedict Benagr, Dominic Martins (Sam Anderson 22), Christian Chigozie, Claude Kayibanda, Axel Piesold, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Tobias Braney (Josh Allen 61), Jake Burger, Millar Matthews-Lewis.