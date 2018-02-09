Sarll wants to 'right some wrongs' after Luton thrashing

Stevenage boss Darren Sarll has demanded his side right some of the wrongs suffered against Luton this season when the two teams meet at the Lamex tomorrow.

Back in October, the Boro chief saw his side completely dismantled on the day, hammered 7-1, a result in which he labelled was one that 'disgraced' the town and football club afterwards.

The scoreboard says it all as Hatters thrash Stevenage

Ahead of the reverse clash, Sarll said: “I don't think you ever forget those do you? I think that's quite natural, so it’s very natural as a human being to find that extra after that because it was a tough time, a really tough time.

“We spoke about it it as a group of players then and we even spoke about it now but one thing you do know, you’re in a local derby and it will never change in this country, with the culture.

"You’re playing for more than just yourself, you're playing for your Monday to Friday banter, at work, playing for all of these things, playing for a little bit of justice in your local area

“I went into the Kenilworth game really looking forward to it. I did not enjoy leaving there, but I go into this game looking forward to it.

“It will be a big game, but one where we can maybe right some wrongs.”

Although Stevenage will be a much-changed outfit since their humiliating defeat, having made seven new signings during the transfer window, Hatters boss Nathan Jones was, as always, concentrating on the type of performance his team produce rather than the opposition's alterations.

He said: “They could be (a changed side), but we can’t affect that.

“There’ll be two or three different players from when we played them, all we can do is make sure we’re ready and we’re prepared.

“Then what happens on the day, we’ve got to try and take as much of the variables out of it and try to get the result that we need.”

Jones does know that it will be a completely different encounter to the clash at Kenilworth Road, adding: “Of course, it was difficult here though, it wasn’t a walkover in any way.

“We were clinical on the day, we played very well, but we had to work at it and it was a very difficult game.

“We’ll go away there and we’ve always had difficult games there.

“All games are, there’s no easy games and Stevenage will be a very, very tough game, we know that.

“But I would imagine they’ll know that they’re in for a tough game as well, as it’s that type of game.”

Town have already sold all of their 1,857 allocation for the game as on the support making the shortest trip of the season, Jones added: “The locality of the game means they turn out in numbers and it’s a wonderful game.

“It’s like a home game at times as the amount that we take and they create a great atmosphere.

“There’s been some entertaining games against us and Stevenage, we lost there last year, which we don’t want to do again, so hopefully we can give them a better result this time.”