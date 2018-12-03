saveourtown to meet with Luton Borough Council over Power Court delays

Campaign group #saveourtown are meeting with Luton Borough Council this week for a ‘full and frank discussion’ about the current stalemate over Luton Town’s plans to build a new stadium at Power Court and mixed use scheme at Newlands Park.

After submitting the proposals over two years ago, a planning decision date was originally set for August 20 this year, but then scrapped, with a new date expected to be announced by the end of the year.

However, with time running out, that no longer appears to be the case, so on Wednesday, #saveourtown will meet with the local authority’s leader, Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, deputy leader Cllr Sian Timoney and Laura Church, the director of planning and regeneration, over the lack of progress.

Chairman Nigel Green said: “Lutonians have been patient over Newlands Park and Power Court because we know that there have been delaying tactics by the major objector to the scheme and, in light of this, Luton Borough Council have had #saveourtown’s tacit support.

“But that patience is running out amongst our supporters and the town in general, who feel left in the dark, without any proper updates and no end in sight, more than two years after the planning applications were submitted.

“That is making the council an easy target for disaffection and leaving people feeling that elected politicians don’t understand the enormity of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to totally transform Luton, nor the catalyst it will provide for further investment and regeneration without public funding.

“Mostly, the people of this town just want answers about the delays and date for a planning decision that will be respected.

“This is a hugely critical week for the future of our town, so we’re delighted that Hazel Simmons, Sian Timoney and Laura Church have agreed to meet with us.

“As well as relaying the questions and concerns of local people, we look forward to a full and frank discussion about the progress that Lutonians want and deserve.”