Saville backs Bloomfield but concedes Town fans have every right to boo Boro loss

Town’s manager and players jeered off at the Lamex Stadium

Luton midfielder George Saville insists the players are fully behind manager Matt Bloomfield to turn things around, although admitted Town’s squad could have no complaints at being booed off by their own supporters following a 2-0 loss at Stevenage on Saturday.

It had looked like things might be on the verge of improving for the Hatters as following a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers and a 2-2 draw at Blackpool, having hit back from two goals down, they went to the Lamex Stadium looking to make it seven points from nine out in the third game of a three match week.

However, those hopes went up in smoke as having got to the hour mark with the scores goalless, Luton then conceded twice in six second half minutes to suffer a third defeat in five League One encounters, slipping to 11th in the table, as their hosts could celebrate moving to the top of the table.

George Saville reacts to Luton's defeat at Stevenage on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

It saw Bloomfield come in for yet more criticism from the 1,400 fans who had made the short trip to Hertfordshire, but asked if the manager still had the backing of the players, Saville said: “Yes, he’s working harder than anyone behind the scenes, he’s turning up every day. We’re thorough in the detail we go through and the meetings we have and what we work on, so we are collectively doing everything we can, we’re just not there at the minute. Maybe it’s a transitional period or whatever but you need a little bit of luck at the minute. We’re not getting anything, we are shooting ourselves in the foot with the goals we’re giving away, so that’s where we’re at.”

With the manager’s relationship with supporters already strained following the 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City last month, there was further fury from the away end immediately after the second goal went in, Town fans chanting for Bloomfield to be removed from his position in the dug-out. He was then jeered off after the full time whistle as well, with the visiting players also coming in for criticism as they went over to thank the away followers.

Saville insisted he and his team-mates couldn’t have any complaints with the kind of reception they received, adding: “Fans are entitled to say and do what they want. They pay their money, they come and watch, they want to see their team win football games. We all want to win a game of football and it’s not a lack of effort, so they’re entitled to do and say whatever they want, I have no comment on that. They want to see us win, they’re expecting us to win every game, that’s just the reality of this division. They were in the Premier League two years ago and we’re in League One, they turn up, they want us to be winning every game comfortably.

"There’s an expectation here and there’s a target on our backs, so they can say and do whatever they want. You’re not going to change that, the only way we can change that is performing better and winning more football matches. They’ve set their stall out and that’s where they’re at, that’s perfectly fine and what they think and do and say is whatever. They pay their money and come to games, so for me, no comment, we just ultimately need to win football matches and play better.”