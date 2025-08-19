Saville bags the only goal of the game as Luton bounce back to beat Wigan

League One: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Summer signing George Saville scored his first goal as Luton importantly got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic this evening.

The midfielder pounced with just nine minutes of the contest gone to score what proved to be the only goal of the contest, although Town were indebted to some fine first half saves from keeper Josh Keeley to ensure the three points remained in Bedfordshire.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield made three changes ahead of kick-off in response to a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City at the weekend, Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall in for their first league starts, Liam Walsh also restored to the starting line-up, Lamine Fanne and Shandon Baptiste dropping to the bench, Mads Andersen missing out completely.

George Saville wheels away after scoring the winner against Wigan Athletic - pic: Liam Smith

Going with two upfront this time, Alli alongside Jerry Yates in a far more advanced role than he has had so far this term, Luton knew they needed a good first half for the first time this season, and it looked like they would get it. Early on, Bramall was played in on the left, his cross cleared to Jordan Clark who got it all wrong, the midfielder then having another crack, seeing his attempt deflected wide.

It was from that corner that Luton took the lead though, as despite Saville's effort being overhit, Walsh reacted well to recycle it on the left, playing a one-two with Kal Naismith and then swinging in a cross that saw former Millwall player Saville make a stealth-like run into the box and volley into the bottom corner.

Hopes were high that Town would use the opener to go on and really cement their authority on the contest, but they could never fully do so, Wigan going close on 15 minutes when Will Aimson's angled shot clipped the outside of the post. Luton's sloppy play continued, the hosts far more open than they would have wanted, Wigan almost making them pay on 23 minutes, Ryan Trevitt's pass sending Paul Mullin clean through but Keeley's starting position meant he was off his line, meeting him just outside the box to block with his legs.

Jason Kerr headed over, as Luton finally switched on again, almost having a second, Clark twinkle-toeing through a mass of bodies inside the area, his low prod repelled by the legs of Tickle. Still the Hatters gave their opponents chances to level though, Keeley dropping a cross under some slight pressure from Aimson who could only divert against the bar from a few yards out.

Keeley did get it right as the half drew to a close, Jensen Weir's cross met by the glancing head of Callum Wright, the Irish stopper getting down smartly to his right to parry away. Luton went close at the other end too, a wonderful dragged backheel by Yates sending Kodua through who thought he had won a penalty only to see referee Carl Brook award a corner instead.

With Naismith complaining his shirt had been tugged in the area from the set-piece, Town's defensive uncertainty saw play swiftly transferred down the other end as once Bramall couldn't hold up Mullin, Kodua scampered back to make a superb goal-saving challenge. Still Wigan attacked though, Keeley preventing them from levelling with a strong left hand to palm another Kerr attempt away from danger.

After the break, Clark saw his snapshot flash wide early on, as Luton looked to have a far greater degree of control on proceedings, Bloomfield bringing on Lasse Nordas for Bramall which saw Alli drop to left wingback, although he instantly gave a demonstration of what he can do, easing past two and crashing an effort goalwards that Tickle batted away.

The Hatters then had to take off Kodua with what looked like cramp, Zack Nelson coming on, as a period of quiet play was enlivened when Town worked the ball impressively out of defence and through the lines, Saville ending up drilling onto the roof of the stand. Nordas took matters into his own hands, impressively spinning away from his man and making it into the box before his shot was charged down, although the move certainly got the home fans out of their seats.

With three minutes left, the Norwegian came even closer, as with Luton’s supporters willing the January addition to break his duck, he arrowed a low drive that hit the inside of the post and unfortunately for the home crowd, bounced out again. Malaece Asamoah tried to do the same at the other end, but didn't go anywhere near as close, Town then almost wrapping up the victory when a ball in saw McGuinness with a scorpion kick-like cross at the back post that was dropping in but for Aimson's clearance on the line, somehow nodding over under immense pressure from Nordas.

Alli had another crack that was swatted away by Tickle again, as the Latics stopper was almost the hero in the fourth minute of injury time, going up after Lonwijk made a terrific headed intervention behind for a corner. It then dropped to the visiting keeper, but he could only sidefoot wide as Kenilworth Road breathed a collective sigh of relief before celebrating a second successive home triumph.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Gideon Kodua (Zack Nelson 66), Nigel Lonwijk, Mark McGuinness, Kal Naismith (C), Cohen Bramall (Lasse Nordas 56), George Saville, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Milli Alli, Jerry Yates (Tom Holmes 90). Subs not used: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Lamine Fanne, Shandon Baptiste.

Latics: Sam Tickle, Morgan Fox, Will Aimson, Jensen Weir (Joseph Hungbo 88), Callum Wright (Dara Costello 74), Paul Mullin (Christian Saydee 74), Ryan Trevitt, Jason Kerr (C), Baba Adeeko, Luke Robinson (Jonny Smith 87), Tobias Brennan (Maleace Asamoah 46). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Steven Sessegnon. Booked: Brennan 11, Trevitt 55, Saville 66. Referee: Carl Brook.