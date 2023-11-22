Scotland boss gives his assessment of Luton forward's full international debut during Norway draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was satisfied with the efforts of Town striker Jacob Brown when making his first start for his country during the 3-3 draw against Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had won seven caps in total since his debut back in November 2021, all of them coming from the bench though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time, with Che Adams absent, Brown was preferred to both Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland upfront in a game that mattered little with the Tartan Army having already qualified for next year’s finals in Germany.

Jacob Brown on the move for Scotland against Norway - pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Luton attacker couldn’t find the net in a six-goal thriller though, unable to turn in Nathan Patterson’s cross in the second period, although the ball was then recycled allowing Stuart Armstrong to make it 3-2.

Norway hit back in the closing stages to equalise, but on a performance that saw Brown have 22 touches, with an accuracy of 83.3% from his 12 passes, Clarke told The Herald: “We have good quality.

“Jacob was good. He worked hard in a lone shift against two big physical guys. I thought he did okay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am disappointed that Jacob didn’t score a goal off the cross from the right, but we recovered it well and showed a good tenacity to get into that corner.

"John (McGinn) showed what a good player he is and Stuart’s finish was top.”

Brown himself was thrilled to get a first run-out for the match, admitting he had ‘goosebumps’ when walking out to the roar of the Hampden crowd.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “My first camp was around this time two years ago, and obviously, everyone wants to come and start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You’ve just got to be patient, bide your time and keep working hard, and luckily I got the chance against Norway.

"That was my eighth appearance, but my first start, so it was good.

"I think I’ve probably fallen into the squad at a good time!

"We’ve done so well from the minute that I’ve come in, so it’s probably been quite easy for me to settle in because obviously there is positivity around the camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just want to work hard and show the team that I can help in any way.

"I got goosebumps when I was walking out on Sunday, the atmosphere was really good.

“It was something I’ve been waiting for for a long time, so I’m just happy for it to finally come.

"It meant a lot for me and I think for all the players and staff as well, having already qualified, we all wanted to end on a high and go out and win the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage that, but we put a shift in and we’re just looking forward to the Euros now.”

The summer signing from Stoke City, who is yet to score in his 11 Premier League outings for the Hatters so far, now wants to make sure he is part of the final 23 that goes to the Euros next summer.

He knows that a good season with Town will only help that, adding: “One hundred percent everyone wants to be in the squad.

"We’ve obviously got to go back to our clubs and do well, and then we have the next camp in March to look forward to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are a lot of players around the squad and there’s more as well.

"So it’s a chance for us all to work hard, keep pushing and try to make it into the squad.

“My confidence is high at the minute. I’m playing in the Premier League, which is another amazing experience.

“To then be coming and playing with these types of players and getting a chance to start, that is obviously a massive confidence boost.

“We all want the same thing.