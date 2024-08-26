Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campbell heads to the Valley

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell has signed for League One side Charlton Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old Scotland international made 86 appearances for the Hatters after joining in the summer of 2021, including scoring against Town’s fierce rivals Watford in a 2-0 derby day victory at Kenilworth Road. However, he spent last term on loan with Championship side Millwall, but didn’t feature after December, and with Luton boss Rob Edwards confirming his future was elsewhere this summer, has opted to move to the Valley and reunite with the manager who brought him to Bedfordshire in Nathan Jones.

Speaking to the Addicks’ official website, Campbell said: “I’m buzzing. My first impressions have been top. All the staff have been so welcoming. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the club get promoted. He (Jones) played a massive part. He brought me to Luton from Scotland so he knows me well and I know him well from working under him.

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell has joined Charlton Athletic on loan - pic: Liam Smith

"I know what type of person he is - he’s got a drive to succeed and do well, and I thrive under that environment. He got the best out of me when I played under him. When I spoke to him about his ambitions for this club and where he sees the team going this year, it made me want to come straight away.”

Jones, who has led Charlton to three straight wins this term, also signing midfielder Luke Berry following his release by Luton, added: “I am delighted to add a player who I've signed previously, when I was at Luton. He's a player who was pivotal in Luton's promotion to the Premier League the season before last. He gives us another option in midfield, with his quality and experience. I loved working with him before, so when the opportunity came up to sign him for Charlton I really wanted to bring him here."