Scottish international reveals it was 'heartbreaking' to miss Luton's relegation battle and the Euros

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Knee injury kept forward out for over six months

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luton striker Jacob Brown has revealed it was ‘heartbreaking’ to have to miss out on not only Town’s attempts to stay in the Premier League last term, but also the Euro 2024 Finals after suffering a serious knee injury in February.

Having moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer, scoring twice in 19 top flight appearances, the Scotland international’s last outing for the Hatters was coming off the bench in the 4-4 draw at Newcastle United, as his absence coincided with Town’s hopes of staying up plummeting. Rob Edwards’ side could only pick up one more victory in the final few months that Brown and a number of his team-mates missed, a depleted Town squad eventually dropping down to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the problem taking longer than he had hoped to make a full recovery from, it also meant that Brown, who has eight Scottish caps to his name, was also unable to head out to Germany with his country and compete in the Euros as well, Steve Clarke’s men unable to make it out of the group stage. Back in Bedfordshire once more, Brown didn’t feature during pre-season, eventually fit enough to resume training, as the ex-Stoke attacker made his comeback in the 3-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle recently.

Jacob Brown celebrates scoring for the Hatters against Watford on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

He then scored his first goal since December as Town thumped Watford on Saturday, racing away to find the net in stoppage time, as discussing his lengthy lay-off afterwards, Brown said: “It was really tough. The timing of the injury with it being in the Premier League and the Euros coming up at the end of the season, it was heartbreaking for me and as well, it was a longer injury than I was expecting.

“I had scored against Palace and then Brentford the week after and then my injury came, so it was very frustrating. To have to wait so long to play again, it was difficult, but these are the moments that you’re working hard to get back on the pitch and having experiences like this so it’s all paid off. It's been a long process getting back fit and I’ve still got a long way to go to get that full match fitness, but that goal will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Going into more detail about his fight to get back to playing again, Brown hailed the Luton supporters for keeping his spirits high during the down times, continuing: “It can be a lonely place when you’re not playing. Seeing the boys going out training, having fun, coming back in laughing and joking about the session and you’ve been inside all day, but a massive thank you to everyone that supported me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember actually when we had an open training session at the Kenny and I was on crutches. I remember walking off the pitch and all the fans got up and were giving me a standing ovation. I remember that moment and it really meant a lot, the support from the fans, and to be able to come on and score in front of them, it was a great feeling.”

With Brown certainly knowing where the target is in the second tier, having scored 20 goals in two seasons while at the bet 365 Stadium, his return will help ease the workload on Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo. Boss Rob Edwards was certainly happy to have him back too, adding: “It’s brilliant for Browny. He’s been out for a long, long time and when he came on we had to use him in a little bit of a different way as defensively we had to make sure that we won the game as well, but he’s so reliable, he got his opportunity and took it.

"It’s been really challenging for him, a long time out. When you come to a new club you want to be able to play and play all the time. We saw bits of him last year, what he can bring, his winner against Crystal Palace, he scored against Brentford. It’s great for him in that game (against Watford) as well. That will be remembered forever now because of what game it was, so a big moment for him.”