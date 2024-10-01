Scottish international's return from injury is one positive for Hatters boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brown gets his first taste of action since February during Argyle defeat

Luton boss Rob Edwards pointed to one major positive from Friday night’s 3-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, the return of attacker Jacob Brown to the side.

The 26-year-old had last featured for the Hatters during the 4-4 Premier League draw with Newcastle United back on February 3, sidelined ever since with a serious knee injury. However, the former Stoke City attacker was finally fit enough to be included in the match-day squad at Home Park, introduced at the interval when replacing the concussed Tahith Chong who had to go off having received a blow to the head.

Although he was unable to help Luton make it three successive victories, Town eventually going down to a disappointing loss, the Scottish international hasn’t suffered any reaction ahead of this evening’s clash against Oxford United, as Edwards said: “Browny feels good, so he will be available for selection which is great. I thought he had a good impact and did really well, so that was one positive.

Town attacker Jacob Brown made his return to the Luton side on Friday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“At half time, we could have gone with Joe (Taylor) or Cauley (Woodrow) as well easily, but we just felt with Browny’s running power and the threat we had in behind suited Browny. He showed one or two moments there as well so it was great to have him back on the pitch and available.”

While Brown will relish the chance to get straight back to action after such a long lay-off, Edwards feels tonight’s contest with the newly-promoted U's represents a great opportunity for all of his players to get the trip to Devon out of their systems. Despite the Pilgrims being worthy winners on the night, the Town chief didn’t think it was quite as bad a performance as some fans have since stated, adding: “Of course it’s good for us to have it (Oxford match), we need that game to come around quickly.

"I don’t want to sound like a broken record, I know I’ve said they were better in those two areas of the pitch, the most important areas, so that’s really frustrating, but there wasn’t loads and loads wrong either. The lads were trying to do the things we’ve asked of them, we should still be going in with a degree of confidence and belief, but it’s down to us. It’s a difficult moment to turn around and we’ve got an opportunity to do that on Tuesday.

“I just think there were one or two poor decisions and then the detail of the pass, it goes behind people, or the timing of it. We had so many opportunities, we pressed well, we won the ball back a lot, in really dangerous areas and then couldn’t complete that next bit of action. We showed them, we said we will win it here, these are the areas that we can hurt them, the lads tried, it wasn’t through lack of effort, it certainly wasn’t that, but a lack of might be technique or maybe decision-making.”