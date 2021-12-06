Seasiders midfielder blames his side's 'mediocre' display in both boxes for Luton defeat

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

Blackpool midfielder James Husband felt his side paid the price for a 'mediocre' display in both penalty boxes as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Luton on Saturday.

The Tangerines had their own chances to move in front before Sonny Bradley opened the scoring, with Demetri Mitchell seeing his deflected effort hit the post, before Owen Dale's close range header was excellent saved by James Shea.

In total, Blackpool had 16 shots, with seven on target, also dominating possession with 65 per cent of the ball, but they were unable to break through against the Hatters, who managed to score three times, Bradley and Elijah Adebayo with close range headers, Jordan Clark also finding the net in stoppage time.

Husband told the club's official website: "It was really disappointing.

"I thought we actually controlled the game quite well, but the harsh reality is we've been beaten 3-0.

"I think we were mediocre at both ends of the field at times, and that isn't good enough in this league.

"It's the harsh reality of the Championship, and we've got to do better and find a way to get back to winning ways."

His thoughts were echoed by manager Neil Critchley, who added: "The game is decided in both penalty areas, and we didn't do enough in either of them.

"We created some good opportunities in the first half and played some really good football.

"The goalkeeper has pulled off some good saves and we hit the post, if those go in and we go a goal up, then maybe it's a different game.

"The disappointment was the goals we conceded and also considering our good approach play and getting into the final third, we failed in capitalising on that.

"The timing of the goals was also frustrating. I thought we were the better team in the first half and played on the front foot with some good energy.

"But, you know with their height, it only takes one moment for them to capitalise.

"Our defending from set-pieces recently against West Brom and Birmingham has been really good, but in that one moment we didn't deal with it.

"The second goal was the real one for me.

"We had enough time to deal with it before the cross comes into the box. It was a great ball in from the player, and that's why they won the game.

"They produced moments of quality in the key moments, and we didn't."

"At 2-0 I felt 'If we get a goal we'll get something out of this game'.