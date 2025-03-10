Second half subs give Bloomfield food for thought ahead of Cardiff City trip

Brown, Alli and Fanne call come off the bench on the hour mark

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield admitted that the impact of his second half substitutes during Saturday afternoon’s 4-0 defeat at Burnley has given him some food for thought ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Cardiff City.

With Town trailing 3-0 at Turf Moor, the Luton chief opted to bring on Jacob Brown, Milli Alli and Lamine Fanne for Jordan Clark, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo, as for the first time in the game, the Hatters began to carry some kind of attacking threat. Brown himself went closest, the forward sent through on goal by Alli’s pass, with two Clarets defenders colliding with each other, but he couldn’t beat home keeper James Trafford to pull back what would have no doubt been just a mere consolation.

He had another deflection that landed narrowly wide, but with the Hatters back in action with another lengthy trip to Wales tomorrow evening, before entertaining Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, it could well be that Bloomfield looks to change his XI against the Bluebirds. On what he thought of the introduction of his ‘finishers’, the Town chief said: “Milli’s last two substitute appearances or finish appearance, I think have been great.

Jacob Brown impressed during his second half outing at Burnley - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"We knew what kind of boy we were bringing to the club when we brought him here, so I think he’s had a real good impact even in the limited time that he’s been on the pitch. Browny again is just a proper character, comes on and he gave us everything he’s got. Lamine as well, I thought showed some real glimpses of the player we want him to be and know he can be. They've all given food for thought in amongst a busy week like we’ve got, I‘m sure they’ll all play their part.”

With Alli now making six appearances in the Championship since moving to Luton from Exeter City in the transfer window, five from the bench, asked what he thought of the 25-year-old’s first forays into life in the second tier, Bloomfield continued: “I think he’s done really well. If you look at his career and the way he’s been stepping up the levels, I really believe that his physical profile, he can do it. Technically he can do it and it’s just in amongst getting the right timing for him. He has such attacking instincts that once the game opens up, he can come and have a big imprint.

"I thought he was great against Portsmouth when we played him three or four positions in half an hour as the game was evolving. The formation has evolved slightly now and he can play as part of the front two, he can play as one of the wide 10s and he can play as a wingback. We’ve seen him do all three, so again I think he’ll have a big part to play.”

One player who Bloomfield is likely to call upon is captain Carlton Morris, the striker dropped to the bench against Burnley with Adebayo starting in his place, and then not coming on afterwards. Asked if that was done with an eye on the trip to the Bluebirds, Bloomfield said: “Yes. To start off with, we obviously played a slightly different formation.

"We felt like Eli would be the best player for that position at that point. As the game progressed, with 10 men, Browny’s been doing great recently and we wanted to get him on the pitch and at that point it was probably not the one to bring Carlton on. We’ve got two other games to consider this week as well, so there’s a lot that goes into it at that point, especially being down to 10 men and away from home.”

Although Adebayo stretched his barren run to 16 games without a goal, the forward looked like he could have had an impact in the early stages, tripped by Josh Cullen for a cynical yellow card when was making a positive rampaging run through the middle. Once Kal Naismith was sent off inside 20 minutes, his role was reduced to literally chasing the ball from centre half to centre half, as Town resorted to just clearing their lines after wave and wave of Burnley attack.

He lasted for an hour before making way, but on his efforts, Bloomfield added: “Actually I thought Eli did great with his energy and enthusiasm. We’ve spoken a lot about big E, he’s a massive player for this football club, has been huge. He’s been in and out of the team a bit recently, but I felt like he trained really well last week. He didn’t start against Portsmouth, he was out training, he was on the front foot all week.

"He deserved his opportunity to start, so I was a bit disappointed for him that we weren’t able to play a bit more attacking to create some stuff for him, but in terms of his attitude and endeavour, I thought he was very, very good, so I was pleased with E. For the next 10 games we need him. He’s a big player and we need Eli on song and need him at it. If we’ve got that, then we’ve got a hell of a player on our hands.”