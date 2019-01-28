Secretary of State confirms no call in on Luton's Power Court plans

Luton Town’s proposal to build a new ground at Power Court has received another huge boost this morning, with confirmation it won't be called in by the secretary of state.

After the club were granted planning permission by Luton Borough Council earlier this month for the 17,500 all-seater stadium, a letter from the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, James Brokenshire's department, which has been uploaded to the council’s website said: “I acknowledge receipt of the environmental statement relating to the above proposal.

Luton Town received planning permission for Power Court earlier this month

"I confirm that we have no comments to make on the environmental statement.”

On hearing the news, deputy leader of Luton Borough Council and Portfolio Holder for Transformation and Regeneration Sian Timoney tweeted: “Pleased to hear that Sec of State has no comments to make on the APPROVED Power Court planning permission.

“Therefore no call in! Info on @lutoncouncil planning portal. Great news @LutonTown @saveourtownltn.”