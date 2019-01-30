See footage as Luton Town players celebrate with the crowd at the final whistle after dramatic victory over Portsmouth

A huge roar greeted the final whistle as Hatters players and supporters celebrated last night's thrilling 3-2 success over promotion rivals Portsmouth

After twice being pegged back, a decisive late third goal from recent signing George Moncur sealed the three points in the top-of-the-table clash.

Mick Harford acknowledges the crowd on the final whistle

And it provoked emotional scenes on the pitch and in the stands as the game ended and the players celebrated with delighted supporters.

The Kenilworth Road crowd roared "There's only Micky Harford" in tribute to the efforts of the interim manager since the acrimonious departure of former boss Nathan Jones to Stoke earlier this month.

After the game Harford said: “I'm absolutely thrilled and I think the crowd showed their appreciation when we went off at half time, how good a performance it was in the first half.

"We did mark their cards about, it’s only half time, they’re going to come out and they did.

"They came out all guns firing, but we went on and deservedly won the game, it was a good evening for Luton."