Senior misses Posh trip but Berry and Potts could feature

Hatters full back Jack Senior is out of the Checkatrade Trophy clash at Peterborough tomorrow night due to injury.

The 21-year-old has played both of Town’s group stage matches so far this term, while has appeared in 13 out of the 14 matches Luton have played in this competition since it switched sponsors from Johnstone’s Paint at the start of the 2016-17 season.

However, boss Nathan Jones admitted he won’t be able to use the former Huddersfield youngster, saying: “He’s just had general stiffness in terms of his back which has affected his hamstrings, so we’ve had to just take him out of training, strengthen him and get him back to a few things.

“He’s still relatively young and inexperienced in terms of loading, so we’ve just got to be careful, but he’s a lot better.

"He should be back in training Thursday but it's just a little bit too early tomorrow night.”

Senior has made just 23 appearances during his two years at Kenilworth Road, but has yet to feature in a league game since the 1-1 draw with Exeter in March 2017.

Jones revealed he had been tempted to loan out the defender to get some valuable minutes, but opted against so with this game in mind.

He said: “He’s important to what we do in terms of the squad and the competition he provides.

“We think we’ve got real good young full backs at the club and it’s a shame as it was a real good game for him.

"He’s had the opportunity to go out on loan at a good club, we’ve kind of turned them down because of our schedule and what we’ve had out, but him going to miss out is doubly disappointing if you like.”

Senior joins Danny Hylton (suspended) and Frankie Musonda (on loan) in being unable to face the Posh, but both Luke Berry and Dan Potts could get some game time.

Jones added: “Berry and Potts are both in full training, so eligible and if they’re right up to it, then yes (they’ll play).

“But we won’t bring them in because this is a different kind of game to a league game, we won’t just put them in because it’s one of these games.

“It’s got to be right and it’s got to be a good timescale, so we’ll evaluate that.

“We’ll put them fully into training today, we’ll discuss after training, and then see where we are.

“We’re in a good place and we want to get everyone back as quickly as we can so we have good options, as we’ve got a really important period now, so it’s vital.”