Serbian international to miss Fulham's home clash against Luton as Cairney remains a doubt

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fulham will be without Serbian international midfielder Saša Lukić for tomorrow’s Premier League contest against Luton at Craven Cottage.

The 27-year-old has played just 15 top flight matches for the Cottagers since joining for £8.8m from Italian side Torino in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He started the first three games of the season, before going off after 70 minutes of the 2-2 draw at Arsenal, and then missing the Carabao Cup win over Spurs, plus a 5-1 defeat to champions Manchester City.

Sasa Lukic will miss Fulham's match against Luton this weekend - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, boss Marco Silva said: “I can tell you that Saša Lukić is still going to be out.”

Midfielder Tom Cairney could be missing as well, with defender Tosin Adarabioyo definitely absent, although Joao Palhinha is due to return after missing the loss at the Etihad following the collapse of his deadline day move to Bayern Munich.

There was better news regarding £22m signing from Everton, Alex Iwobi though, as Silva added: “Tom is still in doubt, we are going to decide if he is going to be involved or not in the squad list, like some of the others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You have some players who just arrived yesterday from their national teams, so we have to keep assessing them to make decisions for tomorrow's game.

“About Tom Cairney, that is the reality.

"He hasn’t done all the week with his team-mates, he did some individual work yesterday and today.

“I’m going to take the decision, with our medical staff and with the player as well, to see if he can be involved or not in the squad list.

“Alex Iwobi is going to be involved in the squad list.