Setback for Luton striker Hylton as he undergoes operation

Luton striker Danny Hylton faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing an operation on his knee this week.

The 30-year-old is yet to feature for Town in the Championship this term, his last action coming during the 3-1 pre-season win at Welwyn Garden City in July.

He hasn’t played for the Hatters in a competitive fixture since March 23, after having issues with his knee last year too.

Manager Graeme Jones said: “Danny’s been brilliant, he’s the hardest working pro you’ll meet in your life and has desire coming out of his ears.

“Sometimes it’s to his detriment, as he pushes himself really, really hard.

“He’s had to have a clear out today, so we won’t be seeing Danny for a while, which is obviously a bit frustrating because Danny gives you that level of commitment and quality, so he’s had a bit of a setback.

“It’s the same knee, not the same problem, but again sometimes you get complications.

"He had a good period of training Danny, it’s just his knee blew up.

"There’s obviously a reason for that, so we’ve had an exploratory operation, tidied one or two things up that were seen on the scan.

“I don’t expect him to be too long but it’s been a setback.”

Hylton has scored 58 goals in 118 games for the club since arriving in the summer of 2016, but Jones admitted they will have to look at his training schedule in order to get him back out on the pitch once more.

He added: "He can score goals, Danny, he’s a leader, he works his backside off.

“What I love about Danny is he wants to play football, he’s totally committed, it’s his whole life and people like that, it’s very difficult to try and hold them back.

“But he’s 30 and he has to train smart, rather than training hard all the time.

“You have to train smart as your body changes and Danny’s in that category, so we’re trying to find a formula that works for him.”