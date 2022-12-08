Setback for Town attacker Onyedinma as he could be missing for up to six weeks

Fred Onyedinma is out of action once more for the Hatters

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma faces yet another stint on the sidelines after manager Rob Edwards revealed he could be out of action for up to six weeks.

The 25-year-old has suffered with injuries over the course of his 18 months at Kenilworth Road, featuring 29 times in the Championship last term due to hamstring and groin issues, making 14 starts.

This term, the ex-Wycombe and Millwall winger’s pre-season was hindered by another hamstring problem, as he has been restricted to just eight outings, only three of them from the opening whistle.

Onyedinma started the 1-0 win at Norwich City ahead of the international break, but had to go off in the second period with an icepack taped to his leg at the final whistle, as he suffered another injury to his groin.

When asked if the forward had been able to join in with training at the Brache since Edwards was appointed as Hatters boss, the former Forest Green chief said: “Fred’s probably going to be a little bit longer, but hopefully not too long.

"We looked at him in the first couple of sessions when we first came in, he hasn’t been quite right, so we’re just going to make sure we manage him correctly.

"He could still be a month, six weeks away, I don’t want to put too much of a timeframe on it.