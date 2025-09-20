Shambolic Hatters concede twice late on to lose at Lincoln

League One: Lincoln City 3 Luton Town 1

Luton’s inability to defend came back to haunt them again this afternoon as they conceded twice late on to lose 3-1 at Lincoln City, with manager Matt Bloomfield coming in for some severe criticism from the away end.

Following a pretty awful first half, it looked like Town might leave with something, midfielder Jordan Clark levelling the contest with 13 minutes to go. However, the Hatters’ wafer-thin back-line proceeded to fall apart in the final five minutes, as first Justin Obikwu and then Ben House found the net to significantly ramp up the pressure on Bloomfield.

The manager had made three changes from the 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last weekend, centre half Teden Mengi in for his first start of the season, with Kal Naismith recalled and Nahki Wells back in to partner Jerry Yates upfront, Christ Makosso and Lasse Nordas dropping to the bench, Gideon Kodua missing out completely.

Mads Andersen reflects on a defeat for the Hatters at Lincoln - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Whatever gameplan Luton went with at the LNER Stadium didn’t work, as despite teasing a return to a back four in the warm-up, they stuck with their wingback system, and were grateful to the frame of the goal early on as with four minutes gone, Adam Reach’s free kick from the right wing beat the outstretched fingertips of Josh Keeley but cannoned against the bar and away.

Town didn’t heed the warning though, as their back three was sliced open with incredible ease on 13 minutes, Luton giving the ball away as Freddie Draper picked it up centrally, playing a perfect through ball for House who was left completely unmarked to go clean through on Keeley and slide the ball under him.

The Hatters were under constant pressure in the opening period too, the dangerous Draper a constant threat, as after almost getting through, he had a chance on 20 minutes as Yates gave the ball away and Mads Andersen committed himself, charged forward only to see Keeley claw his attempt over the bar.

Luton’s play was summed up at the midway point though, a short corner routine worked out to Milli Alli, and his attempted cross saw the ball hit his standing foot and get away from him, as although Town won it back, they ended up passing straight out of play. It led to boos coming from the away end, with strains of ‘we are embarrassing’ heard as well, that man Draper going close again, somehow left unmarked to meet a long throw sending his overhead volley straight at Keeley.

Town couldn't muster anything at the other end, Clark and Zack Nelson getting into the box, but the moves disappointingly broke down with Luton not able to get any kind of shot at George Wickens’ goal. The Hatters finally stemmed the flow of pressure and actually managed to keep hold of the ball, which led to their best spell of possession, which ended in an opportunity for Wells on 35 minutes, Alli’s cross headed up rather than out, the forward setting himself but then volleying wide.

As a large number of away fans streamed for the concourse with a good eight minutes of the half remaining, Luton did finally look to gain some kind of ascendancy, Yates finding Alli for a shot that was charged away and then Clark driving forward, his 25-yarder comfortably tipped over the bar by Wickens, who at least was finally called into action.

With Yates having been clattered by the keeper as he tried to latch on to a Clark deflection that rebounded into the box, bizarrely booked as well, he then came out for the second half, but clearly still feeling the affects, immediately made his way back down the tunnel, Joe Gbode and not Nordas on his place. The deadline day signing tried to open his account immediately and ambitiously, sending an angled 25-yarder tamely wide, as Lincoln began to reassert themselves, House demonstrating a greater willingness at the back post, as Town’s bookings began to tot up, George Saville and Mengi both cautioned.

Bloomfield kept ringing the changes in a bid to rescue something, Shayden Morris having the final half hour, as he also introduced Makosso and Cohen Bramall with 65 gone, the latter trying to repeat his Barnet heroics with his very first touch, but came nowhere near, his free kick flying miles over.

Ex-Hatter Sonny Bradley should have put the game beyond doubt on 74 minutes, as a long throw was initially cleared, before Tom Hamer’s header fell invitingly to him as he chested down and then on his less favoured right foot, could only shoot into his former fans behind the goal. Luton then made their old skipper pay almost immediately as they won a free kick and played it short to Alli, whose threaded pass picked out Clark, the midfielder taking a touch and then finishing quite brilliantly with the outside of the boot.

Town then went in search of what would have been an unlikely winner as a corner was cleared out to Alli and he flashed an effort across goal. However, with Luton seeing Mads Andersen and Gbode both receiving treatment for head injuries following the chance, the pair were allowed to continue, from the goal kick, the Imps hammered it forward and won the first header, before Makosso missed his clearance, allowing Obikwu, who had just come on, a free run on goal and he showed no mistake to hammer past Keeley and put his side 2-1 in front.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors too as they were cut open again so, so easily in the 90th minute, House was allowed the freedom of Lincolnshire to waltz clear on the left, cut inside and then beat Keeley, who appeared to dive too early, his shot bouncing over the stopper’s dive and nestle in the bottom corner.

It led to chants of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt,’ and also ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning,’ that coming from the near 1,500 fans in the away end, although a number had already made their way to the exits. That crescendo of abuse increased after the full time whistle as well, Bloomfield cutting a disconsolate figure as he ponders how to put things right when Town head into what could be a crucial week for his future, entertaining Doncaster Rovers next weekend and then travelling to Blackpool on the Tuesday night.

Imps: George Wickens, Tendayi Darikwa ©, Adam Reach, Adam Jackson, Tom Bayliss (Ivan Varfolomeev 90), James Collins (Justin Obikwu 80), Conor McGrandles, Sonny Bradley, Rob Street (Tom Hamer 66), Ben House (Erik Ring 90), Freddie Draper (Frankie Okoronkwo 79). Subs not used: Zach Jeacock, Ryley Towler.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Teden Mengi (Shayden Morris 59), Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith (C, Christ Makosso 65), Milli Alli, George Saville, Zack Nelson (Cohen Bramall 65), Jordan Clark, Nahki Wells (Lasse Nordas 88), Jerry Yates (Joe Gbode 46). Subs not used: James Shea, Lamine Fanne. Booked: Collins 16, Lonwijk 25, Yates 45, Saville 52, Mengi 55, Gbode 72. Referee: Seb Stockbridge. Attendance: 9,255 (Hatters 1,433).