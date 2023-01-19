'Sharp' Cornick praised for his cameo against Wigan during Luton's FA Cup replay victory

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick came off the bench for Luton on Tuesday night

Town boss Rob Edwards praised the impact that substitute Harry Cornick made when coming off the bench during Tuesday night’s FA Cup 2-1 triumph over Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old, who had scored in the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier in the month, might have expected to start a third game under Edwards at the DW Stadium, particularly with leading scorer Carlton Morris absent.

However, the manager went with Cauley Woodrow alongside Elijah Adebayo up top for the fixture, as it was Woodrow who drew Luton level at the second attempt after the break, just five minutes following the Latics' opener.

Cornick was then introduced on 64 minutes and proceeded to give the hosts some real problems, sent away by Woodrow to look like he had put Town in front only for James McLean to make a fantastic goal-line clearance.

He did have a hand in the winner though, a cross into the box eventually slammed home by Adebayo, as Edwards: “I was really pleased was with Corns impact in the game and I’ve said that to him.

“He’s been excellent in training and I thought he impacted the game very, very well, though he looked sharp.

“I was waiting for that watch to buzz again (that his shot had crossed the line) that we’ve had a couple of times, but it didn’t.

"Again his performance was really good when he came on.”

Skipper for the night Jordan Clark felt that Cornick’s arrival into proceedings was a big reason behind Luton now hosting Grimsby Town in the fourth round.

He added: “Carlton was missing but the lads who came in, Corns really made an impact when he came on.

"He was a breath of fresh air and he causes mayhem in the box so credit to him.