Shea: Hatters' team-mate Harry Isted can hold his head high after 'worldie' performance against Chelsea

Luton keeper James Shea believes team-mate Harry Isted can ‘hold his head up high’ after what the Town stopper labelled as a ‘worldie’ performance in Town’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea last month.

The then 24-year-old had been on the bench for tie due to Shea himself picking up a hamstring problem, but with 14 minutes gone, was called upon, Jed Steer stretched off after suffering a serious Achilles injury.

Isted’s previous game time for the Hatters amounted to just two Checkatrade Trophy outings in front of sparse crowds, while his last first team game was a 2-2 National League draw against Bromley while on loan at Wealdstone in April 2021.

However, at a packed Kenilworth Road and with Luton 1-0 up through Reece Burke's early header, the former Stoke youngster came on to face a Blues forward line including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Although beaten three times on the night as Town went out 3-2, Isted produced a magnificent display that belied his lack of first team experience, with some truly breathtaking saves, none better than when diverting Lukaku's low drive behind for a corner.

Shea said: "He’s a good goalkeeper Harry, he’s a very, very good goalkeeper.

"He trains well every single day, he works hard, he just wanted the chance, he got his chance against Chelsea and he took it.

“Harry’s done everything he can.

"He’s come on, it’s Chelsea, the best team he’s ever played against, and he’s had an absolute worldie, he's played really, really well and he can hold his head up high.

"He would have loved to have played against Middlesbrough the following week, but whatever happened, happened.

"But he’s done himself no harm the way he played against Chelsea, he was absolutely brilliant.

“It probably helped Harry that he didn’t have any time to think about it too, he just had to come on and play, so it could not have happened any better for him.”

After signing back un June 2017 when he played second fiddle to Marek Stech for the majority of the League Two promotion-winning campaign, Shea then broke into the side during the Hatters' League One title win, playing the majority of games.

He was back on the bench to start with in the Championship to Simon Sluga, a role that he filled for large parts last season too, Sluga keeping the gloves with some inspired displays.

In total, Shea has been named as a substitute 133 times for the Hatters, but never had to come on, as he continued: "I’ve been at the club five years, sat on the bench god knows how many times, never had to come on.

"I miss one game and it happens, unbelievable!”

With West Bromwich Albion stopper Alex Palmer joining on an emergency loan for two games after Isted didn't qualify as a senior goalkeeper, Shea's return to fitness saw the former AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal keeper reclaim his place, as on the injury, he added: "We were running after the West Brom game and I was sprinting, I felt a little something in my hamstring, I’ve never had a muscle injury in my life.

"I’ve stopped and thought I’d better get it checked out.

"They said it was a little strain and no point risking it, so I just had to rest it for seven to 10 days.