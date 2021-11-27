Shea hopes Town can keep ex-Hatter Collins quiet during Bluebirds clash

James Collins returns to the Hatters this afternoon

Hatters keeper James Shea is hoping that Luton can keep former striker James Collins quiet during his return to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 30-year-old was signed by boss Nathan Jones at the start of the 2017-18 season, going on to score 72 goals in 183 appearances, to sit 13th in the club's all-time scorers list, helping Luton win two promotions in that time.

The Irish international has struggled since his move to the Bluebirds in the summer though, with just one goal in 18 appearances so far, opening his account in the 2-1 win at Preston North End last weekend.

Shea said: “It will be good to see Collo, catch up with him and everything.

“Hopefully we can get the win over him, he’ll be wanting to do the same to us, get one over on us, but we’ll see.

“It was his first goal (against Preston), so hopefully he won’t do it this week.”

Shea made his first league start in 11 months at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night due to Simon Sluga’s unavailability following his close contact with Covid-19.

The keeper admitted it was a frustrated dressing room following the goalless draw, as he continued: “Everyone is annoyed we didn’t get the three points because we deserved it.

“I thought we played really well, especially first half.

“I never felt under threat at all, even when they had 11 men.

“The only time they had a real threat was probably in the last minute when they had a free-kick and it was probably written in the stars that we’ve missed a penalty, keeper’s made a good save, we missed a couple of chances and they go and score.

"Thankfully we defended it well and got away with a point.”

Town could and should have left with all three points as Elijah Adebayo missed a penalty with an hour gone, an incident that saw Jack Colback dismissed for a second yellow, Brice Samba saving with his legs.

Luton then couldn’t break down the 10 men side for the final half an hour as they made it three games without finding the net, with Shea adding: “It’s not for a lack of trying.

"We work hard on the training ground, the boys do finishing, Elijah takes penalties every single day and it just hasn’t happened for him which is one of those things.

“We will keep sticking at it, keep working hard and hopefully our performances will get the points that they deserve.

"You can see between the two boxes, up to the 18-yard box we were really good.