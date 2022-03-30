Shea not taking his place as Luton's number one for granted during run-in

Hatters keeper James Shea

Town keeper James Shea isn’t taking anything for granted when it comes to remaining as the club’s number one for the run-in to the Championship season.

The 30-year-old is expected to retain his place in the side in the final eight games after a serious Achilles injury to deadline day signing Jed Steer recently.

The Aston Villa loanee, who joined once Simon Sluga had left for Ludogorets, had taken over from Shea between the posts for three league games, conceding just once, but was then stretched off in the FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea.

With Shea out due to a tight hamstring and only Harry Isted available, it was the youngster who came on to star against the Blues, Alex Palmer arriving on a short term loan from West Bromwich Albion to play twice.

As soon as the ex-Arsenal keeper was fit again though, he was back into the side for the home game with QPR and has kept his place ever since.

Speaking about the chance of finishing the campaign as a regular starter, especially as the Hatters are in with a genuine shout of making the play-offs, Shea said: “I hope so, but you just never know in football what can happen.

“Like I’ve said before, I’ll just take it one game at a time and see where it takes me.

“I want to play as many games as I can, if I can play the next eight, fantastic, I’ll be over the moon with that.

“It is really tough (not playing) as I want to play as many games as I can and you know Jed’s not coming in to sit on the bench.

“It is what it is, it’s not the end of the world, it’s a shame what’s happened to him, but it gives me another chance to play more games.”

This term has been an in and out season for the former Arsenal stopper, who has had to do battle with Sluga and then Steer for a place in the side.

He has still managed 16 appearances in all competition and whether it was tough never quite knowing if he was in manager Nathan Jones’ first team thoughts or not, he continued: “Not really if I’m honest, you just crack on.

"For me, if I’m playing, I’m playing, fantastic, if I’m not playing, I keep my head down, work hard and try and get back in the team, and whatever will be will be.

“Si was playing really well and now he’s gone to Ludogorets. I got a chance, I played, and then Jed came in, he did well, then it was unfortunate what happened to him.

“Then Harry went in, Harry did well, then Al came in for a couple of games, so it’s just one of those things.

“Whoever’s called upon, you just want them to do well and as long as the team’s winning, that’s the main thing.”

Despite using five goalkeepers for the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Hatters remain joint top of the clean sheet charts for the second tier, with 16 to their name, the same as Sheffield United.

They have also done so with a much-changed defence in recent weeks, injuries robbing Luton of the services of skipper Sonny Bradley, plus Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke at times.

No matter who plays though, the emphasis on going through a game without being breached is something Shea believes whoever plays knows the importance of.

He added: “It’s massive, we know if we keep a clean sheet, we will score, so if we keep clean sheets, more than likely, we feel we will win the game.

"From the 16 clean sheets, all the goalkeepers have contributed, so it shows it’s a good group.

“Everyone’s in that same place where the next man steps up and anyone can come in and it doesn’t weaken the team.

“Even you look at the back five against Hull, four of them were full backs and the other one was Fred (Onyedinma) who’s a winger slash striker, but people are prepared to do a job for the team and that’s massive, no-one is bigger than the team.

“The boys were brilliant and especially for the two games we’ve had a makeshift back five.