Shea signs a new deal with Luton as Town confirm keeper will miss the rest of the season

Town keeper James Shea has signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road

Luton have confirmed that keeper James Shea has signed a new contract, but will also miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old recently made his 100th appearance for the club, although had to come off in last Monday’s 1-0 win at Cardiff City after colliding with team-mate Tom Lockyer, meaning Harry Isted starts today’s match against Blackpool.

The club have confirmed that the former AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal stopper. who moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2017 and won the League One golden glove award along with his title winner’s medal in 2018-19, will miss the rest of the run-in,