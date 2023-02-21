Shea starts as Luton U21s give run-outs to Muskwe, Taylor and Watson against Reading

Town keeper James Shea makes his first appearance for the Hatters since suffering a serious knee injury against Cardiff last season, when he takes his place between the posts for the U21s in their trip to Reading this afternoon.

The 31-year-old has been out of action since April 18, 2022 after colliding with his own defender Tom Lockyer during the 1-0 victory in Wales.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards stated recently he doesn’t want the former Arsenal youngster to leave on loan in a bid to regain his match sharpness, rather stay at Kenilworth Road and provide competition, along with Jack Walton, to number one Ethan Horvath for the closing stages of the season.

Town keeper James Shea is involved for the Hatters at Reading

Shea is part of a strong Luton side that head to the Bearwood training ground, as Glen Rea continues his comeback from injury ahead of a move to Cheltenham Town, while there is a start for deadline day signing Joe Taylor, plus first team squad members Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.

Hatters: James Shea, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Jack Bateson, Joe Johnson, Glen Rea, Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe, Admiral Muskwe, Aribim Pepple, Joe Taylor.

