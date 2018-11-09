Shea targets cup run with Luton after memories of facing a Steven Gerrard-inspired Liverpool

Keeper James Shea would love to make some more memories in the FA Cup this season ahead of Luton’s first round tie with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The stopper already has one tie etched on his brain, as he was part of the AFC Wimbledon team who faced Liverpool in the third round back in 2015.

The difference was Steven Gerrard, he scored one and bent a free kick into the top corner, he was different gear that day. James Shea

Shea, who was also on the bench when Luton travelled to Newcastle in last season’s competition, said: “I had a decent run a few years ago for Wimbledon, we got Liverpool in the FA Cup on TV.

“We did really well, we lost 2-1 on the day, the difference was Steven Gerrard, he scored one and bent a free kick into the top corner, he was different gear that day.

“It was a great game and hopefully we can do it again this year, have another good cup run like we did last year and see what happens.”

On the challenge ahead of them, facing a Wycombe team who have picked up considerably in recent weeks, winning four out of six matches to climb to 15th in the table, Shea is well aware his side will be in for a real battle.

He added: “We know it’s going to be a real tough game against Wycombe.

“Every game against Wycombe is going to be tough, you don’t need to be a rocket science to know that.

“So whatever happens, we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re going out there to win and get through to the next round.”