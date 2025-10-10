Shea would love to get the chance to become Luton's number one again

Town stopper makes third appearance of the season in Vertu Trophy

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters goalkeeper James Shea would love to get the chance to become the club’s number one again and help Town get out of the rut they currently find themselves in.

The 32-year-old made his third outing of the season and just his fifth start in the last three seasons when Luton headed to Cambridge United in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night, having been demoted to third choice when Thomas Kaminski arrived for the Premier League campaign, with Tim Krul signed as his back-up, as that continued in the Championship last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with both departing in the summer, Town spent a decent sum on Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Keeley, while a new deal for Shea meant he was back to understudy duties once more. Having begun in the 1-0 Carabao Cup loss at Coventry City, plus the 4-1 Vertu Trophy victory over Barnet, Shea was in from the start at the Abbey Stadium, saving well from Elias Kachunga early on, also coming off his line to collect some dangerous crosses from the hosts.

Hatters goalkeeper James Shea - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

After Mads Andersen put the visitors ahead, Town didn’t cover themselves in any kind of glory defensively, no-one closing Glenn McConnell down as fired home from 25 yards to make it 1-1, Kachunga then left unmarked to stab past Shea just 58 seconds after the break. The former AFC Wimbledon keeper did prevent McConnell from adding his second when he dashed clean through, but was powerless late on when neither Teden Mengi or Nigel Lonwijk decided to challenge for a goal kick, allowing one-time £1m signing Kachunga to lob home a third and put the result beyond doubt.

When the Hatters were last at this level in the 2018-19 campaign, the ex-Arsenal youngster once more started as second choice, but was soon preferred to Marek Stech, going on to make 41 appearances, winning the Golden Glove award for an impressive array of 19 clean sheets, although he was playing behind a watertight defence made up of James Justin, Jack Stacey, Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson for the majority.

His current competition Keeley, who starred during a loan spell at Leyton Orient last term, made a fine start to life in Bedfordshire, picking up four clean sheets in his first six games, as Town were on the verge of making their best start defensively to a Football League campaign. However, he has struggled recently, as despite keeping a fifth shut-out against Doncaster Rovers, has shipped 10 goals in four matches either side of that, at fault for Blackpool’s first in a 2-2 draw when CJ Hamilton’s shot squirmed under his body, and Stevenage’s second in the 2-0 reverse on Saturday, beaten at his near post by Jordan Roberts’ volley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ireland U21 international also gave away a needless corner that saw 10-man Plymouth Argyle score their winner in a 3-2 triumph at Kenilworth Road as well, and with a new manager coming in soon, there could be places up for grabs and a clean slate for someone like Shea. That might change if Orient boss Richie Wellens is appointed, who obviously signed Keeley from Spurs last term, but asked about a chance opening up to feature more regularly, Shea said: “Of course, I’d love to play as much as I can. Listen I know we’ve lost 3-1, but I loved being out there, absolutely loved every single second of it. To play for this club any time, I’d give my right arm for it I would.”

The popular stopper was also given a brilliant reception from the Town fans who made the trip to the Abbey Stadium on his 113th appearance in a Town shirt, as they were quick to hail him as Luton’s number one during the first half. Although the visiting supporters let the players know of their obvious disappointment at the final whistle, witnessing their side suffer a fourth defeat in six matches, Shea continued: “They’re brilliant, I can’t speak highly enough of the fans.

"I know it’s tough at the minute, but you can see the reaction from them out there at the end, they were right behind us. They rightly gave us a boo, let’s face it, rightly so, but by the time we finished they were clapping us off, urging us on and we can’t thank them enough. They travel in their numbers as well, on a Vertu Trophy game and there’s 500, 600, it’s a great support, unbelievable.

"We didn't get tight enough, they get a foothold in the game, they get their goal, go in at half time, regroup, come out second half and they score straight away and everything goes out the window really, it’s not a great night, not a great night at all, so you can’t blame them. Since I’ve been here it’s been one way, especially the last few years. It's gone the other way now and we need them as much as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, we understand their frustrations, there’s no hiding away from it, we completely get it. We don’t want to be in the situation we are, you look at the team and it’s a Championship squad, but we’re not getting it right. Hopefully whoever comes in can help us, and point us in the right direction as we’ve probably gone away from what got us success in the past, but we’ve got to find something."

One thing that Shea believes can help during the international break is the more older heads within the squad really coming to the fore in a bid to try and arrest the slump in results. He added: “The senior ones have got to put our hands forward now, keep your heads up and go again. We’ve got to help the young lads as much as we can, whether that’s on the pitch or off the pitch. It’s low at the minute but we’ve got to somehow turn it around and start that on Thursday on the training pitch and get ready for Mansfield.”