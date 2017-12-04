Shearer and Lee thrilled with Town's trip to Magpies

Former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer was thrilled to see Luton Town draw the Magpies in the FA Cup third round this evening.

On hearing the two clubs had been paired together, Shearer, who is now a Match of the Day pundit, said: "What a great draw @OllyLee7 @ElliotLee9!! @nufc v @LutonTown in the @EmiratesFACup Back to the toon!"

Meanwhile, one time team-mate Rob Lee, who is father to Luton duo Olly and Elliot, said: "Unbelievable !! My lads @OllyLee7 @ElliotLee9 back at St. James park in FA cup #dreamdraw."

Full draw: Ipswich Town v Sheffield United; Watford v Bristol City; Birmingham City v Burton Albion; Liverpool v Everton; Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace; Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United; Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan; Coventry City v Stoke City; Newport County v Leeds United; Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town; Port Vale v Bradford City; Nottingham Forest v Arsenal; Brentford v Notts County; Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons; Manchester United v Derby County; Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion; Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale; Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon; Middlesbrough v Sunderland; Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City; Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City; Cardiff City v Mansfield Town; Manchester City v Burnley; Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City; Stevenage v Reading; Newcastle United v Luton Town; Millwall v Barnsley; Fulham v Southampton; Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End; Norwich City v Chelsea; Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday.