Sheehan and Bolton fit for Lilywhites trip

Luton club captain Alan Sheehan has been passed fit for tomorrow’s Championship trip to Preston North End.

The 33-year-old, who had been handed his first league start of the season at Stoke City on Tuesday night, was forced off late on, replaced by Jacob Butterfield.

However, boss Graeme Jones confirmed it was nothing serious for the popular Sheehan, who has now made 132 appearance for the club, saying: “It was just cramp with Alan.

“Defensively, he showed good character in terms of being determined and certainly puts up a fight.

“Obviously not as much going forward, but he didn’t let anyone down.”

Although neither Dan Potts or Martin Cranie will make the visit to Deepdale, Jones will be able to welcome Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton back into the squad.

He added: “We’re okay, we’ve got Luke Bolton back, he’s recovered from sickness.

“He had sickness on the bus on the way up, so it presented opportunities to other people, but he’s fit and well and trained today.

“I don’t think he’s (Cranie) going to make it.

“It’s a bit frustrating, we’re missing him, Izzy (Brown), Dan Potts, you would consider them three first team members.

“Cranie in the short term, we’re hoping now for Swansea so we’ll wait and see.”