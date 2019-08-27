Sheehan and Jervis on target as Hatters down Bluebirds

Carabao Cup, second round: Cardiff City 0 Luton Town 3

Luton Town reached the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2007 with a superb 3-0 win at Championship rivals Cardiff City this evening.

The Hatters, who had gone down 2-1 in Wales during their league clash earlier this month, had a slice of revenge over Neil Warnock's side, with a top-drawer performance.

Ahead at the break through Junior Hoilett's own goal, second half strikes from two unlikely sources in Alan Sheehan and Jake Jervis, ensured the Hatters went through.

Boss Graeme Jones made 10 changes from the 3-1 win at Barnsley on Saturday, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry, Izzy Brown and George Moncur among those coming in, with only James Bree keeping his place.

The hosts threatened first though, Omar Bogle forcing keeper James Shea into a fine save low down, the home striker also putting another attempt over from the edge of the box.

Shea was also called upon again with 13 minutes gone, comfortably gathering Will Vaulks' effort, as George Moncur had Town's opening opportunity, curling wide of the target.

Town then got themselves into the game with some fine play from Mpanzu and Brown, while Moncur almost jinked his way through, the ball just taken away from him.

Brown then showed just what he is capable of, shrugging off his marker to reach the edge of the box, his blast parried away by Joe Day.

Shea was required to gather Junior Hoilett's attempt at his near post, although he should have been worked more on 37 minutes, Isaac Vassell sprung after Lee gave the ball away, the striker shooting straight at him.

It was the same when Bogle beat both Jones and Sheehan to fashion a shooting chance, Shea easily collecting when a pass to Hoilett might have been better.

Hoilett was then to play a huge part in the opening on 43 minutes, but for all the wrong reasons, as Lee fed the overlapping Bree, whose cross was deflected past Day into the bottom corner by the sliding winger.

Shea showed exemplary handling to gather Vaulks' powerfully driven free kick in injury time, to finish a half that saw Town with an impressive 78 per cent of the possession.

Town swapped Bree for Luke Bolton at the break, and the visitors might have swiftly added to their lead, Berry blazing an angled attempt over, Brown curling an effort wide too.

The Hatters then had daylight on 63 minutes as they won a free kick some 25 yards from goal and up stepped Sheehan to curl home a superb effort beyond Day and into the top corner.

It got even better seven minutes later when Berry produced a wonderful pass from inside his own half to set Jervis free.

The striker showed excellent desire to hold off his man and then coolly beat Day with a fine finish to notch his first ever goal for the club since arriving in January 2018.

Town then saw the game out to a chorus of ole's at times, such was their dominance of the ball in the closing stages, easily gaining a first clean sheet of the season in the process.

Bluebirds: Joe Day, Aden Flint (C), Will Vaulks, Isaac Vassell (Shamar Moore 46) Callum Paterson, Curtis Nelson, Gavin Whyte (James Waite 71), Omar Bogle (Gary Madine 65), Ciaron Brown, Cameron Coxe, Junior Hoilett.

Subs not used: Brian Murphy, Joe Bennett, Shamar Moore, Tavio D'Almeida, Jack Bodenham.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree (Luke Bolton 46), Brendan Galloway, Llloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan (C), Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzy, Izzy Brown, Elliot Lee, Jake Jervis (Callum McManaman 81), Elliot Lee.

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Dan Potts, Andrew Shinnie, Jacob Butterfield, Josh Neufville.

Booked: Vaulks 85.

Referee: Tony Harrington.

Attendance: 4,111.