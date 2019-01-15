Sheehan: Beating Owls wouldn't be a cup shock for Luton

Town club captain Alan Sheehan doesn’t believe it would be regarded as a major FA Cup shock if his side knocked out Championship opponents Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Hatters, who picked up a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough recently to force the third round replay, go into the game nine places below the Owls in the football pyramid, sitting second in League One, with their visitors 16th.

When asked if he felt it would be considered an upset for Luton to reach round four, Sheehan said: "No, I don’t think so, not at all.

“We went up to Hillsborough recently, nil all, and any honest neutral watching that game would not be able to pick the Championship team in that fixture in my eyes.

“I think we controlled a good bit of the first half, the second half was 50/50, the game could have literally gone either way and I honestly think that a draw was the fair result.

“If we can go up there and put in that performance, followed by the Sunderland performance, we’re playing in front of our home fans, a full house probably at Kenilworth Road, so we’re not really afraid of anyone right now. Bring it on I say.”

Wednesday are now three without a win after draws with Luton and Birmingham, before they were beaten 3-0 at Hull City on Saturday.

Sheehan is confident his side will approach the tie in the only way they know how though, positively, saying: "I think we always have to as every game we play, that’s the dressing room that we have, that’s the way the club is right now.

"For the last 18 months up to two years, the winning mentality throughout the club, we’re not used to losing games.

"So every game that we go into, whether it’s a division up, or two divisions up, or one division below, whatever, we go to win the game, that’s the way we are right now.

"Confidence is high, so we’re not afraid of anybody.”

With the winners of the tie away at Chelsea, then there is a massive incentive for the Hatters to progress to the next stage and earn the club a huge payday at Stamford Bridge.

However, Sheehan insists that will be the last thing on their mind ahead of kick-off, adding: "Honestly, we can put it out of our mind as right now.

"I know it’s boring and you want to hear something different, but it’s literally, the next game here at the moment, day by day by day.

"We’ve got Sunderland out of the way, now we’ve got a huge cup game against Sheffield Wednesday.

"After Sheffield Wednesday, win or lose, hopefully win, then we go into the Peterborough game and it will be all on that, because we’ve got a huge month in our quest for promotion here.

"It's a huge game against Sheffield Wednesday, then no matter what happens, it’s such a small turnaround, we’re going into Peterborough, a team that beat us earlier in the season and all eyes will be on that.

"It’s literally day by day, because of everything that’s happened."