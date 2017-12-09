Sheehan delighted that 'excellent' Lee has taken his chance

Hatters striker Elliot Lee has earned huge praise from team-mate Alan Sheehan for the manner in which he has taken his chance in the first team recently.

After signing from Barnsley in the summer, the former West Ham man had to bide his time in what frustrating start to the campaign on a personal, unable to break in ahead of Danny Hylton, James Collins and Harry Cornick at times too.

However, after an impressive impact as a second half substitute against Cheltenham last month, when James Collins went off injured at half time, Lee has started Town's last four matches, barring Tuesday night, scoring three times too, linking up impressively with Hylton.

His goal at Gateshead in the FA Cup made it six for the campaign, more than he has ever managed in his career to date, as Sheehan said: “Elliot deserves a huge amount of praise, because he had to wait his time.

“I’m sure he’d walk into most teams in this division and the division above, but he had to wait his turn to get in.

“Collo got injured and he’s been excellent, he’s been absolutely brilliant since he’s come in.

“He’s worked hard and I can’t speak highly enough about Elliot at the moment, I'm really happy for him.”

Meanwhile, brother Olly, who had a hand in Elliot’s strike on Sunday, his shot deflecting into the forward’s path, said: “I’ll take an assist on that and that’s what El’s all about, he sniffs out chances and the ball always drops to him like that.

“It’s happened since he was a kid, so they’ll be a lot more goals for him like that I’d imagine.”

Meanwhile, strike partner Hylton is up to 13 for the campaign after his close range finish at the Heed, making it five goals in his last four starts.

Sheehan continued: “I think he had his boots on the wrong feet for a large amount of the game, but he got his goal and Hylts is always going to be a menace.

“He works hard, even though when it’s not his day like Crewe and last week, he comes up with a goal and that’s the sign of a top striker.”