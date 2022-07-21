Sheehan impressed by 'talented' former Red Devils and Bees midfielder Haygarth during first Luton run-out

Former Manchester United youngster Max Haygarth is currently on trial with Luton

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan was impressed with the manner in which former Manchester United youngster Max Haygarth acquitted himself during last night’s pre-season friendly win over Peterborough United.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who started out at Old Trafford as a nine-year-old, signing a scholarship in 2018, went on to play once for the Red Devils’ U21s during a 6-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Salford City in September 2020.

He headed to Brentford B on loan a month later, the move going on to become permanent, although he was restricted to just three appearances, released by the Bees in the summer.

Haygath had been an unused substitute when Luton won 2-1 at Northampton on Saturday, going on to get an opportunity to show what he can do at the Weston Homes Stadium last night, introduced midway through the second half.

He impressed with his ability on the ball, neat passing and work-rate as Town ran out 2-0 victors, and speaking after the game, Sheehan said: “He’s been with us a couple of days, he’s a talented footballer.

“He was at Brentford and Manchester United, so he’s got good pedigree,