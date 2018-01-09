Sheehan in the running for League Two's Player of the Month award

Luton defender Alan Sheehan is in the running to win the League Two Player of the Month award for December.

The centre half scored once in the 2-0 win at Forest Green Rovers, while also set up two goals as well as the Hatters claimed 10 points from their five games.

Boss Nathan Jones was quick to praise the 31-year-old and believes the nomination will give Sheehan a boost after being sent off during the first match of January when Town beat Lincoln City 4-2.

He said: “Right up until he did something silly he’s been in excellent form and been a big player for us.

“You don’t get many centre halves taking corners and free kicks, so it shows what kind of a team we are and what kind of players we have.

“I’m delighted for Sheez to be nominated, that will give him a little gee up as he’s been down since his error.

“But he’s been important for us and not only have we had a manager nominated for the last three months, but we’ve had a player in each month in terms of Berry, Potts and Sheehan, and they’re all three big players for us.

“So we believe we’re in a good place and that just goes to show it.”

When asked just how much missing the Newcastle FA Cup tie had hurt Sheehan, who can play against Peterborough in the Checkatrade Trophy this evening, but is banned for the games with Chesterfield and Morecambe, Jones added: “He would be deep down, but that’s not my concern, my concern is we miss him for three games.

“We missed him for the Newcastle game which made me have to change a winning team, and we have to do it for Chesterfield away and we also have to do it for Morecambe at home.

“So regardless of personal preferences, what game they would have missed, for us it kills us as we’re without one of our better players for three games and that’s the big disappointment.”

Sheehan is up against Lincoln striker Matt Rhead, whom he tangled with before being dismissed earlier this month, Morecambe forward Callum Lang and Colchester United midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The award will be announced on Friday.