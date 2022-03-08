Sheehan lauds Luton's 'togetherness' as they earn crucial win at Sky Blues

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan hailed the togetherness shown by the Hatters after they moved back into the top six with a crucial 1-0 win at fellow play-off rivals Coventry City this evening.

A game that would never be placed in the memory banks as a classic in terms of quality, saw the Hatters take the lead through Elijah Adebayo’s 14th goal of the season on 38 minutes, and then as they so often do when netting the first goal, dug in by any means necessary to secure a valuable victory.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Sheehan said; “You can’t play unbelievable football every week, tonight was a night for the basics.

"The pitch was a bit bobbly, hard to get momentum at times, I think it was important we did the basics well.

"We stayed in the game, defended our box really, really well when we had to and we probably had the better chances over the 90 minutes.

"It was important we had another clean sheet, definitely a night to look at the positives.

“The way the lads defend for each other, the way they work hard for each other, that togetherness is so impressive and is worth an extra few points at the end of the season.

"When we go a goal ahead, we rarely, rarely get beaten, so to get that first goal, is excellent, excellent from the players.

Town made five changes from the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday, with Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu all starting after missing the last few weeks.

Sheehan added; “We had three midfielders out there who haven't played a lot of football in the last three or four weeks.

"We’ve had illness throughout the club, a lot of staff are missing tonight, so it’s about everyone coming together, everyone grafting for each other.