Sheehan picks up two awards at end of season bash

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan picked up two prizes at the club’s end of season awards night held on Sunday evening.

The popular Irishman took the prestigious Supporters Player of the Season gong, while he was also named Internet Player of the Season as well.

Players Player of the year went to full back Dan Potts, while Jack Stacey claimed the Young Player of the Season honour.

Danny Hylton was named Junior Supporters Player of the Season, with the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy for most man of the match awards at Kenilworth Road won by Elliot Lee.

Olly Lee unsurprisingly took the Goal of the Season prize for his jaw-dropping 70-yard effort against Cambridge United, while the Outstanding Contribution to the Club went to Kevin Catlin.