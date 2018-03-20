Sheehan reaches 400 while his Luton century is next

Alan Sheehan keeps his eyes on the ball at Newport on Saturday
Town defender Alan Sheehan made his 400th appearance in professional football during the 1-1 draw at Newport County on Saturday.

The 31-year-old who started life in Ireland before heading to Leicester City back in May 2003 has played for the likes of Notts County, Swindon and Leeds during his 15-year career to date.

On reaching the landmark, he said: “It’s not a bad milestone, I’m happy to do it.

“I work hard here all the time, I’ve had a good few games now, so on a personal note, I’m happy to reach that amount of games.

“It’s a proud moment for me, but it’s all about getting promoted this year, that’s all I care about.”

Meanwhile, if selected against Barnet this weekend, it will be another celebration for Sheehan, his 100th game for the Hatters.

The centre half continued: “It’s come quick hasn’t it?

“I came here January two years ago and it’s been flat out, so another milestone.”

When asked about the achievement of his team-mate, full-back Dan Potts added: “Four hundred games, not many players do that in their career.

“I’m pleased for him, he’s been good for us this year, a good senior head throughout the season.

“He’s stayed fit as well which is a testament to him, he’s ground out the games and I think we’ve done well.

“We do well at the back but when my goals come, they’ve usually been assisted by him as well, so we’ve got a nice partnership forming there and long may it continue.”