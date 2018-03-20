Sheehan reaches 400 while his Luton century is next

Town defender Alan Sheehan made his 400th appearance in professional football during the 1-1 draw at Newport County on Saturday.

The 31-year-old who started life in Ireland before heading to Leicester City back in May 2003 has played for the likes of Notts County, Swindon and Leeds during his 15-year career to date.

It’s a proud moment for me, but it’s all about getting promoted this year, that’s all I care about. Alan Sheehan

On reaching the landmark, he said: “It’s not a bad milestone, I’m happy to do it.

“I work hard here all the time, I’ve had a good few games now, so on a personal note, I’m happy to reach that amount of games.

“It’s a proud moment for me, but it’s all about getting promoted this year, that’s all I care about.”

Meanwhile, if selected against Barnet this weekend, it will be another celebration for Sheehan, his 100th game for the Hatters.

The centre half continued: “It’s come quick hasn’t it?

“I came here January two years ago and it’s been flat out, so another milestone.”

When asked about the achievement of his team-mate, full-back Dan Potts added: “Four hundred games, not many players do that in their career.

“I’m pleased for him, he’s been good for us this year, a good senior head throughout the season.

“He’s stayed fit as well which is a testament to him, he’s ground out the games and I think we’ve done well.

“We do well at the back but when my goals come, they’ve usually been assisted by him as well, so we’ve got a nice partnership forming there and long may it continue.”