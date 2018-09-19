Sheehan starts as Hatters draw with Dons

Club captain Alan Sheehan played for the Hatters development side as they drew 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon in their EFL Central League opener at the Brache on Tuesday afternoon.

The centre half, who has lost his place in the first team in recent weeks, was the stand out name in Town’s team, which also included Jack Senior, Aaron Jarvis, U18s Lewis Swindells and three trialists too.

Chances were at a premium throughout the game, with two of Town’s trialists going close, while one of them went clean through only to be denied by visoting keeper Nik Tzanev.

Five minutes after the restart, Jack James saw his cross well met by Jarvis, but his header was claimed comfortably by Tzanev.

Town keeper Harry Isted was forced into a brilliant save with 20 minutes left as shot ricocheted off James and hit the keeper’s feet before curling towards the top right corner, the youngster clawing it away acrobatically.

Afterwards, first team coach Joaquin Gomez said: “It was a difficult game as we had a couple of players that are not with us on a regular basis, so we had to change what we usually do – change shape, which we don’t usually like to do.

“I thought they worked hard, getting their minutes and distances in, which gets them up to speed.

“We lacked quality, we weren’t as expansive or as fluent as we normally are, but we got through it.

“We created enough chances to win it, but we just lacked a bit of quality to keep the ball a bit better in the final third.

“We play these sorts of games to ensure that they get the minutes they need and get up to speed.

“We’ve got a very competitive squad, and you can’t replicate on a training pitch what you get from a league game, so they got that.”

The Hatters will also face Peterborough United, MK Dons and Southend United, Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City, Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers in the competition, with their next match a trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, September 25.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Frankie Musonda, Jack Senior, Lewis Swindells, Alan Sheehan (C), Trialist, Arthur Read, Trialist, Aaron Jarvis, Trialist, Jack James.

Subs: James Holden, Connor Tomlinson, Josh Neufville, Rico Greco.