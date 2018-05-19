Sheehan: Town’s extra leadership has paid off

Luton defender Alan Sheehan pointed to an improved amount of leadership on the pitch as one of the main reasons that the Hatters went up this year.

The centre half had the armband for large chunks of the campaign due to Scott Cuthbert’s groin injury, while Johnny Mullins was also skipper at times too.

That coupled with the amount of experience added by boss Nathan Jones during the close season was a huge factor in promotion being achieved for Sheehan, as he said: “Scotty’s the club captain, I’ve filled in a lot this year, but Scotty’s club captain, he lifted the trophy and everything.

“I’m happy to do my part, as there’s captains and there’s leaders on the pitch.

“We’ve got Collo (James Collins), Hylts (Danny Hylton), Stechy (Marek Stech), Alan McCormack, you’ve got a lot of leaders on the pitch, and I think that’s been a huge thing for us this year.

“We had a lot more leaders on the pitch this year than we did last season and that might have been the small margins between winning the play-offs, going up automatically last year and actually going up automatically this year in my opinion.”