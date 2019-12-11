Sheehan: We must stick together to have any chance of staying up

Hatters club captain Alan Sheehan has urged the club to stick together and not start blaming each other after suffering yet another Championship defeat on the road last night.

The Luton skipper was back in the side for the clash against relegation rivals Stoke City, Town going down to thoroughly disappointing 3-0 defeat, with individual errors once more, the crux of the problem.

Sheehan admitted there had been some home truths from manager Graeme Jones in the dressing room after the game, but urged the players to react if they are going to avoid being relegated back to League One at the first attempt.

He said: "He has had very strong words, but it’s expected.

“We’re all men, you take it on the chin and you get on with it, that’s what you have to be.

“We have to be men and get on with it, we’re representing Luton Town, it’s not good enough, it’s as simple as that.

“We win together, we lose together, we’ve been through too much together to start pointing fingers at each other.

“It’s too easy to do that, I think that’s a weak mentality of pointing fingers at each other.

“We’ve had words again, had a lot of words, the manager’s spoke after the game and we have to react.

“There’s no hiding place, you’re in the Championship, a very tough league.

"So we have to dust ourselves and go again as nobody is going to feel sorry for you, you’ve got to stick together and separate the boys from the men."

Town’s defeat was their sixth straight reverse on the road, as they have now conceded 20 goals in that time, including seven at Brentford, taking just six points from a possible 33 away from Kenilworth Road.

On their dismal away record, Sheehan continued: “It’s a concern when you lose.

“We want to win as much as we can, there’s some really, really good teams, but we have to respond better.

“Nobody’s going to give anything to you, I know that’s quite a boring thing, but you have to go out and if you’re not together in these moments, to turn it around, you’re not going to do anything.

“So we’ve got to be together and turn it around, there’s no two ways about it.

“Are we up for the fight? Of course we are, if we’re not, we’ll be to blame.

“We have to stick together as a team, I know I’ve repeated that a few times, but that’s the bottom line.

“There’s no point anybody going into corners and blaming each other as that’s a weak mentality for us, we don’t do that.

“We have to face it full on and it doesn’t get any easier against Preston (on Saturday).

“We have to fight together, win together, lose together, battle together, score, win, lose, everything.

"You’ve got to really just pick the bones out of it and go again.”