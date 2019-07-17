Sheehan will head out to Portugal with the Hatters

Club captain Alan Sheehan will travel with the Hatters squad to Portugal as he steps up his return from an Achilles injury.

The 32-year-old last featured for Luton in the 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley back in April, forced to limp off early in the second half.

When speaking about his recovery, Hatters boss Graeme Jones said: “We’re going to take Alan to Portugal.

“Alan will be joining in phases of training, maybe not all of it, but he’s getting close.

“He’s done some really, really good work, he’s come through it, so we’ll have a good look at him in Portugal.”

Both Dan Potts and Danny Hylton were missing once more as Luton hammered Basingstoke Town 7-2 in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

Giving an update on their fitness, Jones continued: “I expected Dan to train, I think he’ll probably train on Thursday, so I’m not too worried as long as today’s gone okay.

“Danny maybe the beginning of next week, but again, nothing long term, just the brutality of pre-season sometimes takes its toll on one or two.”

Defender Sonny Bradley was back in action during the midweek victory though after not featuring in the 2-1 triumph over Bedford Town at the weekend.

Jones added: “Sonny was just back from a little bit of tightness he felt in his hamstring, but everyone came through well.”