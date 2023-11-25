Sheer 'relief' for a 'drained' Hatters boss as Town cling on to defeat Eagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘drained’ Luton boss Rob Edwards was left with a feeling of sheer ‘relief’ after he watched his side finally record an opening Premier League victory of the season at home when beating Crystal Palace 2-1 this afternoon.

The Hatters had gone into the fixture with just two points from their five matches in Bedfordshire so far, draws with Wolves and Liverpool, the Reds cruelly levelling in stoppage time during Town’s last fixture in front of their own supporters.

This time, it was yet another rollercoaster of emotions, Teden Mengi giving the Hatters the lead on 72 minutes, before Luton, as they had done when defeated 2-1 by Burnley, conceding within a minute, Michael Olise brilliant curling into the top corner.

Andros Townsend delivers a cross against Crystal Palace - pic: Liam Smith

However, Jacob Brown came off the bench to slide home Chiedozie Ogbene’s wonderful right wing cross with seven to go, netting his first top flight goal for the Hatters and seal an absolutely crucial victory.

Asked for his immediate thoughts, Edwards said: “Really good, relief, I feel drained now as that was the longest game I’ve ever been a part of that didn’t go to extra time.

"So relief, but pleased for the supporters, pleased for everyone connected to the club as it’s been a long time coming here at home.

"I think we’ve deserved a bit more than what we’ve got here from some of the games. We were close against Liverpool, close against Wolves, Burnley could have gone another way really, but it’s taken until today, that’s fine. We challenged the players this week and I’m really proud of them, they stepped up well.”

After Brown’s winner, Luton then had to hold during 12 minutes of stoppage time, which was closer to 15 with Tahith Chong requiring treatment for a head injury.

The back three of Gabe Osho, Teden Mengi and Tom Lockyer were sensational in doing just that, as Edwards continued: “The defenders stood up to it, some brilliant blocks towards the end, some brilliant defending.

"We rode our luck a little bit when they’re loading stuff in, being quite direct at the end, a lot of land of the giants, balls coming into the box, trying to find a balance, but we found a way to get over that line.”

With virtually the last kick, Town were almost left on their knees again, Jefferson Lerma’s header looking destined to hit the net, only to rebound off the woodwork and bounce away to safety.

On what stoppage time was like, Edwards added: “Horrible, it was tough, it was long.

"I tried to stay calm but I failed. A few times I was down the line like a maniac trying to get some information across, but trying to stay calm. The players, they are the ones who have got to find a way to get us over the line and they did that.