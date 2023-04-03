Sheffield United boss wants Luton and Boro to feel the 'pressure' in race for Championship top two

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants Luton Town and Middlesbrough to start 'feeling the pressure’ in their quest to finish second in the Championship this term.

Saturday's 2-0 triumph over local rivals Watford saw the Hatters, on a run of five wins from seven games, draw level with Middlesbrough in third and cut the gap on the Blades to three points ahead of their trip to Norwich City.

The Bramall Lane club reasserted the dominant position though by triumphing 1-0 themselves through a goal from James McAtee, brother of Luton’s John, to move six points away from both the Hatters and Boro, who were handed a shock 4-2 loss at relegation threatened Huddersfield Town.

Luton Town celebrate beating Watford 2-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday

United still have a game in hand over both their nearest rivals, while their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City later this month, means they still have to find dates for trips to both Huddersfield and Birmingham before the campaign ends.

The Easter period sees Luton head to play-off rivals Millwall and then entertain struggling Blackpool, while the Blades host Wigan and travel to leaders Burnley.

Boro are also up against the table-toppers at the Riverside on Good Friday, before going to Bristol City, as after triumphing at Carrow Road, Heckingbottom told the Sheffield Star, “Every time we win, whatever Middlesbrough, Luton or anyone else does, it makes their margins for error even slighter because there’s another game gone.

"I want them to feel that pressure.

"We are lucky. We have been in this position all season so we feel comfortable in it.

"We’ve got players who have done this before.”

“We’ve been in big games already in the cup and so we know what they feel like, we are used to them.

"This is a strange period of the season right now, and I want them (Middlesbrough and Luton) to start feeling the pressure now.”

Run-ins to the season

Sheffield United – 2nd

Home: Wigan, Cardiff, Bristol City, WBA, Preston.

Away: Burnley, Huddersfield, Birmingham.

Middlesbrough – 3rd

Home: Burnley, Norwich, Hull, Coventry.

Away: Bristol City, Luton, Rotherham.

Luton – 4th

Home: Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Hull.