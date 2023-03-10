Sheffield United doing all they can to ensure Luton game goes ahead despite 'adverse weather conditions'

Sheffield United are doing all they can to ensure that Luton’s trip to Bramall Lane tomorrow goes ahead despite the ‘adverse weather conditions’ that are sweeping the country at the moment.

Snow and freezing temperatures have seen the Blades close their offices today, but the club remain hopeful they will be able to take on the Hatters on Saturday.

A statement on United's official website said: “Supporters are advised that due to the adverse weather conditions overnight, the club offices, including the superstore and ticket office, will remain closed today (Friday 10th March).

Hatters are due to head to Sheffield United this weekend

“Tickets can be purchased at tickets.sufc.co.uk, whilst fans can still contact us at www.sufc.co.uk/club/contact-us.

“Sheffield United officials are committed to do everything possible to ensure Saturday's SkyBet Championship fixture with Luton Town goes ahead, despite the weather situation in the region.

