Shinnie admits Hatters will keep on working at inventive set-pieces

Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie revealed the Hatters were planning to work hard on their inventive set-piece routines during the international break.

The Scot has taken over dead-ball duties from Jacob Butterfield for the last few games, helping to set up two goals in the 3-1 victory at Barnsley recently.

There were a number of creative efforts in the recent 2-1 home win over Huddersfield Town as well, as on who is responsible for them, Shinnie said: “That’s Ini (Inigo Idiakez, first team coach), he’s a Spanish one, he comes up with all these little set-pieces.

“They’re actually good, we practice them on the training ground and it’s just whether they come off or not. You could just put the ball in the box every time and try and attack it.

“Some teams are better at set-pieces than others, but we’ve got clever players and there’s one we’ve worked on and it came off (against Huddersfield), Butts just couldn’t get the finish off.

“We’ve come up with some set-piece routines and it’s just up to us on the pitch whether we want to try them or we just want to put the ball in the box for the big boys to attack.”

However, Shinnie doesn’t expect to just repeat the same playbook against QPR this afternoon though, adding: “We’ve scored a few from set-pieces just putting them in the box for Matty (Pearson) and boys like that attacking it.

“Obviously teams do a lot of analysis, so you can’t really repeat the same set-piece.

“We’ll probably have to think of a few more now because people will see that one for the next game and know it’s going to happen.

“It’s good, it keeps people thinking and they have to be alert and on their toes as if they’re not, we’ll punish them, so Ini will be working hard over the international break on a few more.”