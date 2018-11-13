Shinnie all fine after Wycombe injury

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie hasn’t suffered any lasting damage from his injury picked up against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who score the opening goal in the 2-0 FA Cup first round victory, had to come off after 52 minutes with what was a nasty cut to his foot.

Although not expected to feature in the Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash at Peterborough tonight, the former Birmingham player will be fine to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Speaking on Monday, he said: “There’s not a problem there, he’s had six stitches in it, but if he had to play today he could play.

“You just cover it up and no problem, so he’s got this week to kind of recover.

“There was a few little tussles in there and he’s cut all his ankle, so he needed stitches.

“We took him, no risk, someone like Jorge Grant as well, it meant that we didn’t have to delay anything, we just brought Jorge on and I thought Jorge was excellent.

“No, just stitches, can cover those up, biggest thing would be an infection, but sure he’ll be fine.