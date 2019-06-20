Shinnie can't wait for Championship to begin as fixtures are announced

Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie cannot wait for the Championship season to get underway now after the fixtures were announced this morning.

The Hatters will get their campaign underway at home to former Premier League side Middlesbrough in just over a month’s time, the game switched to Friday night for live Sky coverage.

Shinnie said: “It’s great to see some massive games, starting on Friday night against Middlesborough, it’s exciting times.

“It will be a great atmosphere at the Kenny and under the lights, Friday night, especially on Sky.

“Middlesbrough are a massive club and it will be a difficult game, they’ve got a new manager as well (Jonathan Woodgate), so two new managers.

“We're coming up from League One, we’ve got a lot of confidence and momentum and we're going to give it our best shot.”

Shinnie, who has played in the second tier of English football for Birmingham City earlier in his career, celebrated his third successive promotion last season, twice with Luton and the other when at Hibernian.

He had a big part to play in the triumph too, featuring 41 times as Town won League One, scoring four times, and was named Player's of the Season as well.

The Scotsman added: "I looked back this summer on that and it's just weird how football works sometimes.

"In your interviews you say things that you hope will happen and then you look back and I'm just proud of the way it went.

"I played a lot of the season, the first few games I wasn’t involved in as much as I would have liked to have been, but when I got my chance, I took it well and had a good season personally.

"So I'm say things now in these interviews and hopefully next summer when I'm sitting here looking back, it will have been about another successful campaign for me and the team."