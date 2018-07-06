Shinnie can't wait to get started at Hitchin

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie can’t wait to get his pre-season up and running this evening when Luton head to Hitchin Town for their opening friendly of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 28-year-old, who put pen to paper on a permanent two year deal with the club last month, had a disappointing end to his season on a personal note, not featuring since the 2-1 defeat to Colchester on March 30, as the Hatters clinched promotion to League One.

That lack of action has put even more of a spring in his step for the match at Top Field tonight, as Shinnie said: “I’m massively looking forward to getting a game, it’s been a wee while.

“I’ve had a good summer and you love your time off, but you do miss a game of football.

“So we’ll train and get ready for Friday, it’s more of a fitness work-out really, but get your sharpness back, your touch and then we fly out to Slovenia and have a good week.”

It was the same for keeper Marek Stech, whose last first team outing was the 1-1 draw at Newport County on March 17, as he lost his place to James Shea for the run-in.

The Czech stopper, who extended his contract by another year recently, added: “That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to play the games.

“We’ve had a good 10 days before the first game and then another game in Slovenia, we’ll come back and have a couple more games.

“It’s be nice to get back, to get some minutes under my belt again and we’ll see how it’s going to be, if we play 45 minutes each.

“We play six, seven games through the pre-season, so I’m sure we’ll swap it around, give Harry (Isted) some games as well which he needs.

"By the time you know it, the season’s going to start.”