Shinnie: Easter period was crucial for Town's promotion to the Championship

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie felt the Easter period was a crucial part of the Hatters’ promotion to the Championship this season.

With Town’s trip to Accrington moved to the Saturday for TV coverage instead of Good Friday, it meant that they were playing catch-up on all their rivals, having to show real calm heads as the chasing pack drew ever closer.

Luton eventually needed 91 points to be assured of going up and Shinnie couldn’t quite believe such a tally was required, saying: “You were coming in thinking, ‘let’s put another three points on and we should be there.’

“Then we check all the results and everyone’s won.

“The Easter weekend was massive, as we played after everyone.

“Everyone played Friday and Monday and we played Saturday, Tuesday.

“That Friday, everyone won, I wasn’t there as I was suspended, but the boys were travelling to Accrington.

“I’ve seen all the results and was thinking ‘no-one’s slipping up here, everyone’s putting the pressure on.’

“But the boys got a great result there, and then Monday was the same, but the Tuesday night we played great against Wimbledon and we ended up conceding that late goal.

“I was a tiny bit worried thinking ‘that’s a big goal to lose, it might hurt.’

“Then we went to Burton and we gave them credit as they were the better team, but I think we would have had enough.

“We trained really hard, people had the bit between their teeth and Peterborough helped us out, but I had a good feeling about us anyway.”